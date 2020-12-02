BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: The number of new COVID-19 cases remains pretty flat in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 1,723 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is up a little from yesterday and also higher than the seven day average coming into today. However, the number of new cases has remained relatively steady in the province over the last four days. In that time, we've seen a low of 1,707 to a high of 1,746.

Peel Region is reporting the most new cases in the province today with 500 new infections. Toronto is lower compared to yesterday, with 410 new cases, and York Region is up a little to 196 new infections. Durham Region is reporting 124 new cases, the second time in the last three days they've had more than 100 new cases.

More than 44,200 tests were completed, which means the percent of tests coming back positive, according to the province is at 4.7%. That is higher than the seven day average of 4.1%.

Sadly, 35 new deaths have been reported with 22 of those coming in long term care settings. All but one of the new deaths are in people who are 60 and older.

The number of people in hospital continues to rise. It's now at 656 in the province, an increase of 11. The number of people in ICU is down a little from yesterday, but is still at 183. Those needing ventilators dropped six to 106.

The number of active cases is up by two, with 14,526 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.