BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: We've now seen a full week of daily cases of COVID-19 over 800

Ontario is reporting 834 new cases of COVID-19, which is up slightly from yesterday, but is below the seven-day average of 876 coming into today. It's actually then seventh straight day above 800 new cases.

The percent of tests coming back positive is at 2.8% today, which is down from 3.4% yesterday. Compare that to a month ago, the percent positive was 1.7%

Toronto is reporting 299 new cases, Peel Region has 186 new infections and York Region is up to 121 new cases. Halton is reporting 24 new cases while Durham has 26 new infections.

Slightly more than 30,000 tests were completed, which is under the daily goal of 50,000. And, the number of people waiting for a result grew to 34,000. On Monday, the backlog was 17,000.

53% of the new cases have come in people who are 40 and younger, while the most at-risk age group of 60+ is responsible for 20% of the new cases.

Five new deaths to report, which pushes the provincial total to 3,108. All of those deaths have come in the 80+ age group. Also worthy of note, the province reconciled the numbers, eliminating a death reported on Monday, in the 20-39-year old age group.

As has been the case all week, more people are getting sick, compared to those getting better. The number of active cases is now up to 7,474 in the province, the highest yet in the pandemic. 40% of those active cases are in Toronto.

The number of people in hospital remained the same at 312, and the number of people in ICU and on ventilators remained fairly steady at 71 and 51 respectively.