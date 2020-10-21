BREAKING NEWS: No snap federal election

The Liberal minority government survives another day after a majority of MPs voted against a Conservative motion to create a special anticorruption committee.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had declared the vote on the Conservative motion a confidence measure, meaning that a vote in the Commons to pass it would have triggered an election.

The New Democrats voted against the motion, with Jagmeet Singh saying earlier today his party would not give the Liberals an excuse to head to the polls.

The Greens and two Independent MPs also voted against it, while the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois voted in favour.

That brought the result to 180 against the motion and 146 in favour.

The showdown was over the scope and composition of a House of Commons committee that would have investigated the WE Charity affair and other issues the Conservatives said reek of Ottawa sending pandemic-related funding to Liberal friends.