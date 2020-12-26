Breaking News: Ontario confirms first two cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in Canada

Ontario has become the first province in Canada to identify two cases of the new U.K. variant of COVID-19.

In a news release, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced the news this afternoon.

The cases are reportedly a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts. Both individuals have been informed and are now in self-isolation as per public health protocols.

"This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today," said Dr. Yaffe. "Durham Region Health Department has conducted case and contact investigation and Ontario is working in collaboration with our federal counterparts at the Public Health Agency of Canada."

The news release also notes the following: "Modelling and epidemiological studies suggest that the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK can spread easier and faster, but there is no evidence that it is more likely to cause severe illness. There is no evidence to suggest that the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant."

"Recognizing the potential increased risk that inbound international travelers may pose with this new variant, the province continues to call on the federal government to urgently partner with Ontario to implement testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Regardless of whether federal support is forthcoming, the Ontario government is prepared to act on its own to implement an airport testing program".

With files from the Province of Ontario