Breaking News: Three people are dead - two stabbed, one hit by train in Weston neighbourhood

We're following a developing story in the Weston neighbourhood.

Homicide investigators are at the scene, after three people were found dead in the Weston Road and Church Street area, just after 2:30 pm. today.

Initially, police and paramedics were called for a stabbing near Church Street and King George Road.

It's still early in the investigation, but police say a man and woman were found stabbed.

The third victim was hit by a train near Weston Road Go Station. As a result, UP Express service is suspended.

Shuttle bus service is in place between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Newstalk1010 will bring you more on this story as we get the details.

CTV News