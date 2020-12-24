BREAKING: Ontario sets another one-day high for new COVID-19 cases

For the third time in December, Ontario is reporting over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases and for the third time this month, it's a new record high.

The province reported 2,447 new cases Thursday. The record high is also higher than the seven-day average.

Toronto is reporting 646 new cases-up from 629 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 502 new cases-up from 448.

York Region reported 173 new cases-down from 190

Windsor-Essex is reporting 173 new cases-down from 234

Nearly 64,600 new tests were completed. The positivity rate is 3.7 compared to 4.8% yesterday.

49 new deaths reported. The total number of people who have died from COVID is now 4,278. (This is the fourth time in nine days we've seen 40+ deaths)

Number of people in hospital down 35 to 967 from 1,002

Number of people in ICU is 277, up 2 from 275 yesterday.(continuing a record high)

Number of people on ventilators is 176-down 10 from 186.

There are 19,809 active cases in the province.

There are 2,013 more resolved cases.