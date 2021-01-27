An official report released Wednesday evening, with several redacted pages, still paints a dark picture of Julie Payette's time as Canada's Governor General.

The independent report, authored by Quintet Consulting Corporation and released under the Access to Information Act, also implicates Payette's Secretary and Herald Chancellor of Canada, Assunta Di Lorenzo.

According to several testimonials and employee accounts, Payette ran a "toxic" and "poisoned" work environment.

Detailed allegations include yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations.

Forty-three staff members at Rideau Hall called the general work environment "hostile" or "negative."

NEWSTALK 1010 political contributor Jim Warrent told our media partner CP24 that the allegations against the former Governor General are very telling.

"It's very comprehensive and I think the thing really sort of blows you away is just how many people, close to 90 people interviewed,nearly half of those called it a very negative place to work and a quarter of those, a toxic work environment."

Warren adding that if Payette had not resigned her post last week, "she'd have to resign as a result of it(report)."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far not responded to the report,but Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Governor General's office responded to a CTV News request for comment.

"The OSGG has just received the redacted Quintet report. We are in the process of examining it. We are not in a position right now to provide a statement."

