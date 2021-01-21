Bullets fly at two tow trucks on a busy highway

Police are investigating a pair of shootings on the 401 overnight and in both cases, a tow truck was the target.

They happened within minutes of each other, about six kilometres apart on the westbound 401 at Leslie and at Avenue Road.

The trucks were sprayed with bullets while parked on the side of the highway.

Police are looking into whether the shootings are linked.

The suspect vehicle in both cases is described as a dark coloured car.

No one was hurt.