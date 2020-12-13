Two Toronto business owners have been charged with breaking COVID-19 regulations.

Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area just after midnight Sunday for a noise complaint.

When they got there, they noticed the windows were completely covered and that all the doors were locked. Music could be heard playing inside.

Police say those inside refused to unclock the doors.

When officers got in, they noticed about 30 to 40 people inside the business, which was operating as a bar.

Police say no one inside the building was wearing PPE or face coverings or following physical distancing guidelines.

The business owners could face a fine of up to $100,000 for failing to comply with lockdown orders, under the Reopening Ontario Act.

There are reports that no tickets were issued to patrons inside the bar.

Police have not released the name of the business.