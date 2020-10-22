Buy your poppies with a tap
The Royal Canadian Legion has teamed up with HSBC to make it easier for you to donate for this years poppy campaign. 230 tap-enabled poppy boxes will be used across the country, allowing you to simply tap to donate. No more rummaging for change. Each tap will donate $2. Video: HSBC Canada
Pretty much everything that used to be normal in your life has changed because of COVID-19, and now the way you donate to the legion is changing as well.
This year, the Royal Canadian Legion is taking a new approach on the way they run their poppy campaign.
They have teamed up with RBC, and have created a tap-enabled poppy box. That's instead of having to handle change and drop a toonie into the traditional poppy box.
Now, you'll be charged $2 for every tap, and can do it as many times as you'd like.
250 of the new boxes will be distributed across the counrty, starting on October 30th.