Buy your poppies with a tap

Pretty much everything that used to be normal in your life has changed because of COVID-19, and now the way you donate to the legion is changing as well.

This year, the Royal Canadian Legion is taking a new approach on the way they run their poppy campaign.

They have teamed up with RBC, and have created a tap-enabled poppy box. That's instead of having to handle change and drop a toonie into the traditional poppy box.

Now, you'll be charged $2 for every tap, and can do it as many times as you'd like.

250 of the new boxes will be distributed across the counrty, starting on October 30th.