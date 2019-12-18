CAMH accepts external review, but patients leaving not completely preventable

While Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health accepts the 12 recommendations from an external review following several incidents of patients leaving its grounds this summer, the report and a CAMH doctor says there's always a chance of incidents occurring.

The report outlines steps the centre can take, including building a secured enclosure outside for patient access, clearer communication with police, expiditing the refurbishment of buildings and online tracking.

There were three incidents this summer that brought CAMH's security into question, including that of Zhebin Cong - a patient found not criminally responsible for murdering his roommate with a meat cleaver - who not only leaving the grounds, but somehow boarding a plane to China.

Other incidents included a patient leaving and committing two robberies, as well as another who had an escorted pass to use gym facilities, who went missing for several hours.

Despite the suggestions, the report says there's no guarantees.

"It is unrealistic to expect that these events will ever be reduced to zero given that risk will remain in the assessment of patients for passes and privileges," it says.

The report says the outdoor enclosure would've prevented two of the three incidents, but Chief of Forensic Psychiatry Dr. Sandy Simpson said there's always a chance.

"Probably every, very rare event of assisted escape may not be preventable," he said. "We've taken some steps to tighten procedures around that, but these are very difficult, very rare events to prevent."

The report says "In 2018-19, there was a total of 59 F-ULOAs and more than half of these were inpatients with an unaccompanied pass (called indirectly supervised pass) where CAMH knew the destination and timing of the patient’s visit to the community to, for example, attend a community-based program."

As a result of the three high-profile incidents, passes were suspended in late July, security guards were added and pass processes were changed.

The Cong incident was especially reported in the media, even prompting Premier Doug Ford to call into the Jerry Agar Show on NEWSTALK1010 to voice his outrage.

"They're calling this low-risk, what is high-risk? What is the family thinking of the poor victim that got chopped up with meat-cleaver by this nutcase and then they let him loose out on the streets? How did he get a passport to go to China? Like this is absolutely ridiculous," he said.

Simpson said the way it played out in the media could've been better.

"Over the summer was at times, hurtful in terms of the languge," he said. "The question that the public would ask about 'are these guys practicing safe, professional, thoughtful care' is a legitimate one to ask and we are happy to have been subject to this."

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it welcomes the analysis, although there's no timeline on completion.

"The panel's recommendations will help improve the hospital's protocols and will better protect patients and the surrounding community. Our government is committed to improving mental health supports, including forensic units, while upholding community safety. That is why we are increasing funding to fill urgent gaps in the system as we develop a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions strategy. Our government looks forward to working alongside CAMH as we review the expert panel's recommendations and determine how we can support their implementation. We want to thank the panel members for their work and expert advice."