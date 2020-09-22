Canada is at a COVID crossroads

Canada's chief public health officer says the country is now at a crossroads when it comes to avoiding major resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam says if the status quo is maintained when it comes to how many people are in contact with each other, there will be a surge in infections.

Health Canada

If people's contacts increase, the epidemic will bounce back faster and stronger, as contagious people spread the virus.

But she says if the rate of contacts gets pared back, the epidemic will come under control in most places.

The federal government released new models, showing the potential effects of a second wave on the country.

Right now, the models show the rate of infection is more than one. That means the epidemic is growing. The rate of infection was below one for most of the summer.

Health Canada

Tam also says we can now look at other countries, and see how the rate of the second wave is hitting in Europe. She says in many cases, the second wave is coming back stronger and exceeding the first wave in numbers.

But, she says worldwide, the new cases are coming in younger people and it's not as deadly as the first wave.

Health Canada