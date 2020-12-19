Canada passes 500,000 COVID-19 cases following Saskatchewan report

Canada has surpassed 500,000 cases of COVID-19 as infections continue to surge in several provinces.

Saskatchewan pushed the country over the grim threshold today, with 252 new cases reported.

Earlier in the day, Ontario and Quebec, the two provinces hardest hit by the pandemic, each recorded daily case counts beyond 2,000.

It's the fifth consecutive day Ontario has exceeded 2,000 new positive tests, with today's tally at 2,357.

The province, which is currently holding emergency talks to consider additional health measures, also recorded 27 new deaths.

Quebec recorded 2,038 new infections and 44 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.