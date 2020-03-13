iHeartRadio
Canada passes USMCA

The leader of the government in the House of Commons says MPs have passed legislation to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and the Senate quickly followed suit.

Pablo Rodriguez made the announcement as he detailed a multipartisan deal to suspend the House until April in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Canada is the only signatory in the three-way North American trade deal still to ratify it, a cornerstone of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade agenda.

Doing so could help Canada in its discussions with the U.S., which is banning foreign nationals who recently visited Europe — a move some fear could put pressure on the Canada-U.S. border and the flow of trade and commerce between the two countries.

The Senate has already passed the legislation, and it now awaits royal assent.

 