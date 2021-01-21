Canada's Governor General, Julie Payette resigns

The news comes as the results of an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment at Rideau Hall are expected to be released.

The Privy Council Office revealed last year that Quintet Consulting Corp. had been hired to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations of workplace harassment in the office of the Governor General, Julie Payette.

That came after allegations surface that Payette belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit.

That prompted the Privy Council Office to launch a workplace review, which Payette herself welcomed at the time with a statement that said she was ``deeply concerned'' about the allegations.

Payette, a former astronaut, was named to the position in 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released the following statement:

"I have received today the resignation of the Governor General of Canada, the Right Honourable Julie Payette. Ms. Payette became Governor General on October 2, 2017, and has fulfilled her duties to uphold parliamentary democracy and serve the public.

"Every employee in the Government of Canada has the right to work in a safe and healthy environment, and we will always take this very seriously. Today's announcement provides an opportunity for new leadership at Rideau Hall to address the workplace concerns raised by employees during the review.

"On an interim basis, the Chief Justice of Canada will be fulfilling the duties of the Governor General. A recommendation on a replacement will be provided to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and announced in due course. "