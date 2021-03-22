Canada's vaccine rollout shifts into high-gear this week

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination drive is poised to shift into high gear with a massive influx of deliveries set for this week.

The federal public health agency says it's expecting nearly 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.

That will kick off weekly shipments of at least a million doses for the foreseeable future.

A batch of shots from Moderna is also set to land in the next seven days.

The government is expecting to take delivery of two shipments totaling 846-thousand doses over the course of the week.

The United States is also expected to bolster Canada's supplies by the end of the month with a loan of 1.5 million doses of the Oxfored-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Canada's own order of AstraZeneca shots is expected to start flowing into the country next month, along with shipments of the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Timelines for both the US loan and next month's expected deliveries are still being finalized.