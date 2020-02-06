Canada secures second charter flight out of Wuhan

The federal government has chartered a second flight to bring Canadians home from the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak next week.



Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that second flight is scheduled to leave Wuhan on Feb. 10 and arrive in Canada the next day.



People have already begun boarding the first flight that will soon take some Canadians out of Wuhan, a city under quarantine in central China.



Champagne says some of the 211 people who were on the passenger list for that flight, which had been delayed, did not show up.



That flight is expected to land early Friday at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where passengers will remain under quarantine for 14 days.



There are also a few dozen seats for Canadians on a U.S. plane set to leave Wuhan a few hours after the initial flight chartered by the Canadian government.