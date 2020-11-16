iHeartRadio

Canada surpasses 300,000 COVID cases, more than 100,000 in past month

covid

There are now more than 300-thousand cases of COVID-19 in this country.

Canada has reached the grim milestone less than a month after recording 200-thousand infections.

Health experts says it's more proof of the surging number of cases over the last few weeks.

The country's confirmed COVID-19 case count has reached 302-thousand-234.

The virus has claimed 11-thousand-20 lives across the country.

Infectious disease specialists say now is the time for clear decisions to be made on limiting social contacts and following public health guidelines.