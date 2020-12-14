iHeartRadio

Canadian Appliance Source loses legal battle

cas

It's a big loss for one of the country's largest appliance retailers.

According to the Brampton Guardian, Canadian Appliance Source has lost its legal challenge to reopen its Mississauga and Toronto locations.

The chain had filed an application against the province and Peel Region claiming it should be considered a hardware store and be allowed to open.

The Guardian reports that in his decision for dismissing the application, Paul M. Perell said there is "no ambiguity" in the province's lockdown rules around what defines a hardware store.