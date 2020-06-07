Canadian Armed Forces called in to help support Woodbridge Vista Care Community

One of many Ontario long-term care facilities struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months, will be getting some additional help.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care confirmed this afternoon that Woodbridge Vista Care Community would be getting temporary support from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Earlier this week, William Osler Health System took over temporary management of the home, in order to help the facility contain an outbreak of the virus.

However, the facility is dealing with ongoing staffing shortages.

More than 140 people at the home have been infected with COVID-19. 21 people have died.

Meanwhile, this latest update in the fight against COVID-19 comes as Ontario reports 415 new cases today, and 19 more deaths.

More than half of the new cases are from a previous reporting delay between a lab and public health.

The province says that there are 192 cases today plus another 223 that had been delayed.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 30,617, including 2,426 deaths and 24,252 cases that have been resolved.

Ontario completed 19,374 tests in the previous day - shy of its goal of doing 20,000 per day, though weekends often see fewer tests.

The number of people in hospital dropped from 673 to 635, while there was no change in the number of people in intensive care.

Five fewer people are on ventilators today.

With files from the Canadian Press