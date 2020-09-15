Canadian International AutoShow postponed

The organizers of the Canadian International AutoShow have decided to postpone the in-person event to February 2022.

Instead, the 2021 showcase will be held online.

"With restrictions to public gatherings in Ontario limited for the foreseeable future, our annual automotive showcase that attracts more than 330,000 visitors on average each year simply couldn’t be considered at this time," General Manager Jason Campbell said in a news release.

More details on the virtual show are expected in the coming weeks.

The AutoShow is Canada's largest consumer show. It's held each year in Toronto.