Canadians need to cut contacts by 25 per cent to control virus

New federal projections suggest Canada needs to take stronger action immediately to keep COVID-19 under control.



The modelling indicates that if Canadians continue their current rates of contact with others, case counts could reach 8,000 per day by December.



Public health officials say a 25 per cent reduction in rates of contact could control the spread of the virus in most locations.

The new modelling suggests each person who contracts COVID-19 is spreading it to more than one person.



Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says more regions have reported higher rates of infection over the past two weeks.



Tam says 26 Indigenous communities have reported two or more active COVID-19 cases.



She says there's also been a troubling rise in infection rates among Canadians under the age of 40, and 2,100 schools have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the COVID Alert app can now provide more precise information to people who are exposed to the virus.



Trudeau says users who test positive for COVID-19 can enter the time their symptoms started, or the date they were tested.



This information is important to figure out when they were most infectious to others, and those who are exposed can better estimate the time period they were at risk.