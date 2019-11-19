Car slams into dual wheels that came off a delivery truck

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt when a set of dual wheels left a delivery truck on the 407 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the OPP, the truck was in the eastbound lanes near Leslie. The wheels came off around 11 o'clock, and bounced over the median, hitting a convertable. That vehicle ended up rolling in the ditch. The driver wasn't seriously hurt.

From there, the wheels continued bouncing, and eventually struck another vehicle, which sustained only minor damage.

OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt says he spoke with the maintenance manager, who told him the new rear tires had been installed on the truck, only a couple of weeks ago.

He goes on to say it's something that happens this time of year when summer tires are being changed over for winter treads.

Schmidt says it's a good reminder that you should get your wheel nuts re-torqued, 100km after installation.