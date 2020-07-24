Catholic school board votes for a full return to class, without smaller class sizes

Reaction is pouring in over the Toronto Christian District School Board's proposed back to school plan.

The board will recommend to the Education Ministry that students within the district be able to return to class in the fall with no class size restrictions, and participate in five days a week learning.

Trustee Norm Di Pasquale had introduced a motion to have reduced class sizes, but the majority of trustees voted against that.

"(The Ministry of Education) hasn't really given direction, we are going to meet with them next week to discuss the plans that we put forward and then the plans that they have, and of course the Minister is going to be taking directions from the chief medical officer of health," Di Pasquale says. "Basically we have a period from now until July 28 when staff may start preparing for a discussion that they're going to have with the ministry about our plans, and the ministry is going to give us feedback and/or direct us to whatever plan the ministry actually wants us to do."

But Di Pasquale thinks having a full return to business as usual is not the answer. He says for the mental health of students and staff, a full return in some capacity is necessary.

Liz Stuart with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says more guidance is needed from the province.

"There's certainly not been the opportunity for a whole lot of dialogue and true consultation between the provincial association and the ministry," Stuart says. "We have talked extensively with them around if we're going to return to regular... schooling in September, then what are the measures that the government's going to say must be in place to keep everybody safe?"

Education Minister Stephen Lecce today said boards are asked to present their plans by Aug. 4.

"At that point we're going to review them, supported by a command table of some of the best pediatric and medical minds in the country we've assembled to review them, and to ensure that it abides by and follows the advice of the chief medical officers," Lecce said.

Di Pasquale says a major sticking point in the vote, was the extra money and space it would cost to have reduced class sizes.