Charge dropped against one teen accused of killing Devan Selvey

There are new developments in the murder of Devan Selvey, the 14-year-old who was stabbed to death outside of a Hamilton high school.

The Crown has dropped a first-degree murder charge against an 18-year-old co-accused in Selvey's killing.

A 14-year-old remains charged.

We have not heard exactly why the charge was withdrawn but investigators have long-alleged it was the younger of the two that stabbed Selvey.

Neither of the teens can be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and a publication ban.

Selvey was killed on October 7th outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School where he died in his mother's arms.

She had complained to the school and board that her son was being bullied since the beginning of the school year and says little was done to stop it.

The province announced new measures to address bullying in schools last month, many of which were sparked by Selvey's murder.