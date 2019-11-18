iHeartRadio
Charges against Extinction Rebellion protestors dropped

The protest blocking the Bloor Viaduct

You may have been one of the thousands of people stuck in traffic during the morning commute on October 7th.

That was the day Extinction Rebellion took over the Bloor Viaduct for more than five hours. Their protest started just after 8 o'clock in the morning and didn't wrap up until early in the afternoon.

20 people were taken into custody that day, when police moved in to break up the protest, with 18 people charged with mischief.

On Monday, the charges were dropped by the Crown, who claimed it wasn't in the public interest to pursue the charges.

The protest was aimed at focusing attention on the cimate crisis. Similar protests were held around the world including Canadian cities like Halifax, Edmonton and Vancouver.

"Primarily this is about balancing whether the Crown, on behalf of the public, wants to spend the time and the money to prosecute this thing." says Newstalk1010's legal expert, Ed Prutschi.

But he says what hasn't been told here is what went on behind the scenes.

"Did the people charged make charitable donations, or community service, or was this simply the Crown saying, it's not worth our while."

