Charges dropped for Niagara cop who shot police colleague

Crown prosecutors say its the end of the line for the case of a Niagara Region police office who shot a colleague last November at a car crash scene.

Charges against 57-year old Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan have been dropped.

Donovan was accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon after he fired several shots at Const. Nathan Parker.

Parker was hit several times but survived.

The Toronto Sun reports that the prosecutor in charge of the case said that after reviewing the evidence against Donovan, it was decided that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

Investigations into the incident by the Ontario Provincial Police and provincial police watchdogs with the Special Investigations Unit are still ongoing.

Crown attorney Ian Bulmer said he could not share further details about why the prosecution arrived at its conclusive because other investigations have not yet wrapped up.