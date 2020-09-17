Charges in connection with fatal Woodbine Beach boat crash

Toronto Police have charged a 46-year-old Markham man in a boat crash at Woodbine Beach, that left one person dead.

Three others were taken to hospital, with three others treated at the scene.

Witnesses reported the boat moving at a high rate of speed, before it crashed into the rocks, back on September 3rd.

Thamilagan Olivernicholas, of Markham, has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He'll be in court on November 4th.