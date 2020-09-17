iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Charges in connection with fatal Woodbine Beach boat crash

The scene of a boat crash near Woodbine beach

Toronto Police have charged a 46-year-old Markham man in a boat crash at Woodbine Beach, that left one person dead.

Three others were taken to hospital, with three others treated at the scene.

Witnesses reported the boat moving at a high rate of speed, before it crashed into the rocks, back on September 3rd.

Thamilagan Olivernicholas, of Markham, has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He'll be in court on November 4th.

 