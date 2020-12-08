Charges laid in death of woman after interaction with security guards at Toronto General

Charges have been laid more than six months after the death of a Toronto General Hospital patient who went into medical distress after an interaction with security guards.

Police say on May 11, 43-year-old Danielle Warriner was a patient when security guards had a physical interaction with her.

Warriner went into medical distress during the incident and was pronounced dead more than two weeks later.

On Monday, 42-year-old Amanda Rojas-Silva and 35-year-old Shane Hutley were arrested and charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Old City Hall tells NEWSTALK1010 that Hutley has received bail, but Rojas-Silva has not yet had a bail hearing.

Both are expected to appear in court on Dec. 15.

NEWSTALK1010 has obtained a University Health Network memo which was distributed on Nov. 20 which was sent out by the Vice President of Public Affairs:

I am writing today about the tragic death of Danielle Warriner, a patient who was in our care. Many of you will have seen media coverage about Ms. Warriner. Her death occurred some days after an interaction with members of our Security team. As I know you will understand, I am limited in what I can say because there is an active investigation by the Toronto Police Service in which UHN is fully cooperating and supportive. It is, however, very important we talk about this, express our deepest sympathy to her family, and acknowledge how upsetting and saddening this is for all. To have this happen while Ms. Warriner was a patient in our hospital is disturbing and distressing to everyone - and the impact of the loss to her family is devastating. On behalf of UHN's Board of Trustees and Senior Management Forum, we offer our deepest condolences.



Our obligation now is to Ms. Warriner's family. When all of the investigations are concluded, we will offer to meet with the family to go over what we have learned, the recommendations from the investigations, and the actions we must take in response.



Please know that this matter is being fully investigated - in terms of the care received and the actions of our staff, by the Chief Coroner's Office to determine cause of death and circumstances contributing to the death, and by the Toronto Police Service to determine whether there are matters which should be prosecuted. The results and recommendations coming from these investigations either have been, or will be, shared with the family of Ms. Warriner - who should receive all of this information before others.



While this is first and foremost about Ms. Warriner, I know this sad outcome is also having an impact on each of us - the members of TeamUHN. Our responsibility is to make the best possible choices for patients and for you. If we failed to do so in the case of Ms. Warriner, we will take full responsibility.