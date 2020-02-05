Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Canadians stranded in a Chinese city under quarantine have been told a flight that would bring them home has been delayed.

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from Quebec who is in Wuhan, says she got an email from the Canadian Embassy about the delay.

She says the flight that was scheduled to leave early Thursday morning, local time, is now expected to leave in the evening.

The email says the delay was ``due to circumstances beyond the control of the Government of Canada.''

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said the plane would wait in Vietnam for permission from Chinese authorities.

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan but the plane has room for only 250 passengers.