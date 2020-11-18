Child and youth worker at TDSB school dies of COVID-19

The Toronto Catholic District School Board has confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 that that a child and youth worker has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The person worked at St Frances De Sales near Jane and Finch, and currently one classroom is in self isolation.

Reports indicate the person was 67-years-old and may have had a pre-existing health condition.

The Board responded to our request for an interview with a statement:

"We’ve recently learned of a tragic death of a staff member of Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). This unfortunate news is a huge loss to our entire TCDSB community.

Supports are available to the impacted school community. At this time we are focused on supporting staff and students and respecting the privacy of the grieving family and staff member."