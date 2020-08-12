iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Child at city-run Toronto summer camp tests positive for COVID-19

camp

TORONTO - Officials say a child who attends a city-run summer camp in Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the program to shut down for a week.

City officials say the camper, who attended a program at the Barbara Frum Community Centre, was sent home with symptoms last week and has been self-isolating since then.

They say the city learned today that the child had tested positive for the virus.

Officials say some children from the program returned to the community centre after the camper was sent home, while others attended another program at the Glen Long Community Centre.

Programs at both locations will be closed for the remainder of the week and are to reopen on August 17th, after a deep cleaning.

The city says none of the other campers or staff at either program have tested positive for COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*