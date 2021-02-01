iHeartRadio

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Niagara Region

POLICE TAPE

TORONTO -- A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Grimsby area in Niagara Region.

Niagara Regional Police said they were called to the scene of a serious collision at Greenlane and Bartlett Road south in Grimsby at around 4:15 p.m.

An air ambulance was called in, but cancelled a short time later, Ornge said.

Police confirmed Monday evening that the child had been pronounced dead.

"It is early in the investigation. We are not able to release further details at this time," Niagara police said in a tweet.