Child struck and killed in Etobicoke

A three-year-old child has died after being struck near the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Rd.

his sister, who is 7 or 8 years old, was rushed to Sick Kids but was released by late-afternoon.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m.

The pair were crossing the street with their father when they were struck.

It's unclear exactly what happened but the driver, an elderly woman, did remain at the scene but had to be taken to the hospital.