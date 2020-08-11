Child struck and killed in Etobicoke
"The dad was just inconsolable." A three-year-old boy is dead and his sister was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Etobicoke on The East Mall and Montebello Gardens, just off of Burnhamthorpe Road. Police say the kids and their father were crossing the street when they were struck by a driver, police describe as a senior woman. She remained on scene and is cooperating as police determine what led up to the collision, adding it's too early to say if charges will be involved. Neighbours say it's a problematic road as drivers often use the cul-de-sac of Montebello to turn around to get to the 401. Here, neighbours describe what they saw when they came out of their homes.
A three-year-old child has died after being struck near the East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Rd.
his sister, who is 7 or 8 years old, was rushed to Sick Kids but was released by late-afternoon.
The collision happened just after 11 a.m.
The pair were crossing the street with their father when they were struck.
It's unclear exactly what happened but the driver, an elderly woman, did remain at the scene but had to be taken to the hospital.