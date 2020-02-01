China's death toll rises as U.S. prepares to deny entry to most foreigners who visited China

China's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to more than 250.

A World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for "domestic outbreak control'' if the disease spreads.

Beijing has criticized Washington's order barring entry to most foreigners who visited China in the past two weeks.

Australia announced similar measures with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying there are some exceptions for citizens.

Meanwhile, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Turkey all evacuated some of their citizens from China.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to nearly 12 thousand (11,791 were last official numbers as of 5 p.m. Feb. 1st), surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS.

So far Canada is barring nobody, and has yet to evacuate any Canadians from China.

There are four confirmed cases of the virus in Canada - 3 in Ontario, 1 in B.C. - and all of those people are recovering in isolation.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

With files from Heather Seaman