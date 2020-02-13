Christie Blatchford's career honoured at Leafs game

Tributes to journalist Christie Blatchford continued Thursday night at the Toronto Maple Leafs game, honouring her contribution to sports journalism.

Blatchford passed away at the age of 68 Wednesday morning after her short battle with lung cancer at the age of 68.

While she was well-known for her coverage of crime and the courts, she's credited as becoming Canada's first female sports columnist with the Globe and Mail in the 1970s.

"A trailblazer for women in sport," the video at Scotiabank Arena said. "Christie will be remembered for her unwavering commitment, her passion and tenacity."

Blatchford was inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame last November.

She was also the author of several non-fiction books, including ``Fifteen Days: Stories of Bravery, Friendship, Life and Death from Inside the New Canadian Army,'' based on her experiences during four trips to Afghanistan in 2006 and 2007.

It won the 2008 Governor-General's Literary Award in non-fiction.

