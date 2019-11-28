iHeartRadio
Church camp counsellor accused of sexually assaulting 13-year old girl

durham 2 police

A 21-year-old camp counsellor is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl at a summer camp in the Oshawa area.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Aug. 1, when the suspect was working as a church camp counsellor for the Calvary church of Oshawa.

They say the girl was a counsellor in training at the time, and the incident is alleged to have taken place during a staff party.

Police say the suspect also worked for other bible camps and different church venues.

He's been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, and is being held for a bail hearing.

 

