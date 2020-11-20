City adding more public washrooms for winter

Toronto will more than double its supply of winter park washrooms to help provide better access to outdoor spaces.

There will be 79 new winter washrooms added, bringing the city's total number of winter washroom facilities to 143.

The expanded locations include washrooms at gold courses, fieldhouses and stadiums that are not normally kept open during the winter months.

More portable toilets will also be deployed to 51 high-use locations where winter activities will occur.

Many of the city's existing park washrooms are seasonal and were not designed for winter use, so they need to be closed ahead of winter to avoid damage.

In the coming days, the city is expected to outline winter activity options.