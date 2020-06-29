City council votes against 10 per cent budget decrease for police

Toronto City Council has voted against a 10 per cent decrease in the Toronto Police Service's annual budget, but they have agreed on overall reform.

Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion, which asked for the minimum 10 per cent decrease.

The motion was defeated 8-16.

Mayor John Tory's motion regarding overall changes to the Toronto Police Service was carried almost unanimously with a vote of 22-2.

Tory's motion details recommendations including more emphasis on mental health response, improving race relations and getting a line-by-line budget breakdown by the chief of police. Read the full motion here. (http://app.toronto.ca/tmmis/viewAgendaItemHistory.do?item=2020.CC22.2)