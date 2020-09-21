City fields 21 gathering complaints over weekend, no charges laid

The City of Toronto says the time to give people the benefit of the doubt is over, and they're going to ramp up enforcement on public health rule-breakers.

But for the first weekend under new, restricted gathering limits, there were no fines handed out, and no charges laid.

"This weekend, we received 21 complaints related to gatherings," COVID-19 incident commander Matthew Pegg said. "The investigations into these specific complaints determined that the thresholds for enforcement were not met. In a number of these cases, the reported gathering may have dispersed prior to the arrival of enforcement officers."

Mayor John Tory did say the hammer would be coming down on rule-breakers.

But both Pegg and interim Police Chief James Ramer said no new law enforcement officers had been hired, but they would be diverting from the educational approach to an enforcement approach if the situation warrants it.