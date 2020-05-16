City initiative to encourage physical distancing results in major traffic delays

An initiative launched by the City of Toronto seems to be resulting in major traffic headaches on Lakeshore Boulevard.

The "ActiveTO" initiative - which closes 57 km of city streets to traffic - was launched earlier this week to make sure pedestrians and cyclists have more space to get around the city, while following physical distancing rules.

Warm temperatures and the fact this is the first weekend in about two months that some businesses are reopening is also resulting in more motorists being out and about on area roads.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting a 1.5 hour to 2 hour wait in bumper to bumper traffic along Lakeshore Boulevard.

Drivers are also reportedly going the wrong way on a nearby ramp to avoid the congestion - something police are warning motorists not to do.

Lakeshore Boulevard is closed Eastbound from Windemere to Stadium Road, near Bathurst until Monday as part of the "ActiveTO" initiative.

The Gardiner is also a bit busier, with some motorists trying to find an alternate route into the city.