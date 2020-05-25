City looks to speed up new bike lanes

The city of Toronto is looking to speed up a plan to bring in more bike lanes, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is all about giving people more of an option to get around the city in a safe and healthy way," Mayor John Tory said on Moore in the Morning.

If it's approved by council on Thursday, drivers and cyclists could see new bike lanes on some major city streets this summer.

The list includes:

Bloor Street West, from Shaw Street to Runnymede Road, Cycle Track

Bloor Street from Avenue Road to Sherbourne St, Cycle Track

Dundas Street East, from Sackville Street to Broadview Avenue, Cycle Track

University Avenue / Queens Park, from Adelaide Street to Bloor Street, Cycle Track

Huntingwood Drive, from Victoria Park Ave to Brimley Road, Bicycle Lane

Brimley Road, from Kingston Road to Lawrence Avenue, Cycle Track

Danforth Avenue, from Broadview Avenue to Dawes Road, Cycle Track

Bayview Avenue, from River Street to Rosedale Valley Road, Multi-Use Trail

River Street, from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue, Multi-Use Trail

Wilmington Avenue, from Finch Avenue to Sheppard Avenue, Bicycle Lane

Faywood Boulevard, from Sheppard Avenue to Wilson Avenue, Bicycle Lane



Council will also consider a $4 million plan to help businesses along Danforth.

It would create more public space and patios and introduce, "street beautification initiatives."

"This proposal for the Danforth is an unprecedented action to restore consumer confidence and give people safe alternatives to taking the TTC," Councillor Brad Bradford said in a news release. "The best way to help is to give people the space they need to feel safe and enjoy an attractive, local alternative to shopping online."