City of Toronto daycares scheduled to re-open on June 29th

Mayor John Tory has announced that City of Toronto operated childcare centres will begin a phased-in approach to re-opening starting June 29.

The re-opening will be gradual, starting with 10 centres, before more open up throughout the summer and fall.

Tory says operators need time to prepare fully before opening the doors.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced that childcare centers could re-open as of Friday, June 12.

The regulations limited the number of people in a "cohort", to only 10 people including the adults.

But many operators said they couldn't re-open, because they needed extra money for things like personal protection equipment, and extra cleaning.

Tory says they have been able to come up with the money, but urged the provincial government to step up and help pay, or there would be cuts.

