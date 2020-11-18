City of Toronto deploying traffic agents program
Four years after a pilot program to test it out was launched, traffic agents will be deployed to city streets today.
The City of Toronto says in a news release that 16 full-time agents have been hired to actively manage intersections during peak morning and afternoon rush hour periods.
There are 11 key intersections that have been identified:
- Front Street West and Bay Street
- Front Street West and Simcoe Street
- Front Street West and University Avenue/York Street
- Adelaide Street West and University Avenue
- Adelaide Street East and Jarvis Street
- Queen Street West and Bay Street
- Wellington Street West and Simcoe Street
- Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East
- York Street and Gardiner Expressway (on-ramp)
- Bloor Street West and Bay Street
- Bay Street and Richmond Street West
The City says as the program evolves and potentially expands, other locations in the city will be identified and included. One or two agents will be deployed to a location.
The agents will manage the intersections to ensure all road users follow traffic signal, which will help reduce potential collisions and reduce times when vehicles are stopped in the intersection after the signal has changed, which prevents on-coming traffic from travelling through.
During the pilot project, there was a 90 per cent reduction in blocked intersections and a 70 per cent reduction in pedestrians blocking intersections.