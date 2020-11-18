City of Toronto deploying traffic agents program

Four years after a pilot program to test it out was launched, traffic agents will be deployed to city streets today.

The City of Toronto says in a news release that 16 full-time agents have been hired to actively manage intersections during peak morning and afternoon rush hour periods.

There are 11 key intersections that have been identified:

Front Street West and Bay Street

Front Street West and Simcoe Street

Front Street West and University Avenue/York Street

Adelaide Street West and University Avenue

Adelaide Street East and Jarvis Street

Queen Street West and Bay Street

Wellington Street West and Simcoe Street

Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East

York Street and Gardiner Expressway (on-ramp)

Bloor Street West and Bay Street

Bay Street and Richmond Street West

The City says as the program evolves and potentially expands, other locations in the city will be identified and included. One or two agents will be deployed to a location.

The agents will manage the intersections to ensure all road users follow traffic signal, which will help reduce potential collisions and reduce times when vehicles are stopped in the intersection after the signal has changed, which prevents on-coming traffic from travelling through.

During the pilot project, there was a 90 per cent reduction in blocked intersections and a 70 per cent reduction in pedestrians blocking intersections.