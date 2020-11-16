City of Toronto finalizing plans for winter maintenance of trails, parks and winter-use facilities

The City of Toronto is finalizing plans that will see winter maintenance being stepped up along trails, at parks and new winter-use facilities at golf courses.

Speaking to hosts Ryan and Jay on "The Rush" this afternoon, Mayor John Tory says a draft report is being finalized.

The report includes plans for "20 plus kilometres of additional recreational trails to be maintained, beyond what was done in previous winters" says Mayor Tory.

There are also plans for new winter-use facilities to be set-up at some golf courses, plus at least 60 parks that will see increased maintenance than in previous winter months, including the plowing of parking lots and pathways.

With ActiveTO ending in recent weeks, people have been wondering what sort of options will be available to get outdoors and stay active as the snow starts to fall and temperatures continue to drop.

Newstalk1010 will bring you more details on the city's winter maintenance plans as we get them.