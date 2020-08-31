City of Toronto releases COVID-19 resurgence plan

We may not be out of the first wave of COVID-19 but the City is already looking ahead to whether things could get worse.

Today, Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa presented the city's COVID-19 resurgence plan, which outlines Toronto's priorities in the event of a second wave.

There will be three ways to measure the inevitable second wave — whether it's a large wave, a series of small waves, or a slow burn.

The five priority areas of the City's response are implementing public health measures, supporting vulnerable populations, supporting City employees, mitigating the impact to Toronto's economy, and ensuring the resiliency of City services and a coordinated response.

According to the City, a review has been conducted of its COVID-19 response during the first wave to figure out what went well, what was challenging, and what can be done better next time. The plan also takes into account the colder weather ahead.

“My team is working hard to support reopening while protecting the health of Torontonians in the face of COVID-19," de Villa said. "Virus resurgence is inevitable because most of us do not have immunity. Our success in living with the virus depends greatly on the choices we all make to minimize risk to ourselves and others in the coming months. We will continue to vigorously champion the effective protections that have served Toronto well since the pandemic began here: frequent hand washing, physical distancing and mask wearing. Making the right choices as individuals will strengthen the work by Toronto Public Health and our partners to limit the impact of COVID-19 on our city.”