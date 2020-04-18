City of Toronto staff meet to discuss post-COVID-19 restart and recovery planning scenarios

Mayor John Tory met this morning with key senior city staff members to discuss various scenarios in preparation for when the City of Toronto's lockdown is lifted.

While there is no set date for reopening the city, Mayor John Tory says they'll be taking a cautious approach.

Speaking to our media partner CP24, Tory says undoing all the emergency measures, will be just as difficult as enacting them in the first place.

"The day will come when it comes. We just have to be ready for it. That's why we're having these meetings as to get ready, but I think people should understand that it's going to take a while yet, because there's still new cases coming up, as they see from the numbers and we have to make sure that that curve is not only turned down, but has gone way down in terms of the rate of new infection, before we can say, based on the advice of the medical officer of health, that it is time to begin the process, which itself will last several weeks of opening the city back up."

Mayor Tory released a statement via Twitter on the "launch of restart and recovery planning for the City of Toronto":

Twitter/@JohnTory