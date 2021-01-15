City of Vaughan closing outdoor rinks, toboggan hill, dog park
The City of Vaughan says to further limit gatherings and promote the provincial government's message of staying home, it's closing some city-run facilities.
In a statement, the City says as part of the "disciplined, responsible and measured approach to COVID-19" it is closing its outdoor skating rinks, toboggan hill and dog park effective immediately.
This comes after the provincial government declared another state of emergency earlier this week.
The amenities include:
- The skating rinks at Chancellor Community Centre, Dufferin Clark Community Centre, Father E. Bulfon Community Centre, Garnet A. Williams Community Centre and Vellore Village Community Centre;
- the toboggan hill at North Maple Regional Park;
- and the dog park at 299 Racco Parkway.
"All decisions about closing and opening facilities continue to be informed by Vaughan-specific data and reflect guidance issued by York Region Public Health and the provincial government – with public safety being the priority," the City's statement reads.