City of Vaughan closing outdoor rinks, toboggan hill, dog park

Outdoor Rink 2

The City of Vaughan says to further limit gatherings and promote the provincial government's message of staying home, it's closing some city-run facilities.

In a statement, the City says as part of the "disciplined, responsible and measured approach to COVID-19" it is closing its outdoor skating rinks, toboggan hill and dog park effective immediately.

This comes after the provincial government declared another state of emergency earlier this week.

The amenities include:

  • The skating rinks at Chancellor Community Centre, Dufferin Clark Community Centre, Father E. Bulfon Community Centre, Garnet A. Williams Community Centre and Vellore Village Community Centre;
  • the toboggan hill at North Maple Regional Park;
  • and the dog park at 299 Racco Parkway. 

"All decisions about closing and opening facilities continue to be informed by Vaughan-specific data and reflect guidance issued by York Region Public Health and the provincial government – with public safety being the priority," the City's statement reads.