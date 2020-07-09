iHeartRadio

City putting the brakes on late-night beach parties

Parking restrictions are being put in place on weekends

The City of Toronto is stepping up enforcement at a few of its beaches.

Beginning this weekend, there will be heightened police and bylaw presence at Marie Curtis Park, Humber Bay West Park, and Cherry Beach.

As well, every weekend for the foreseeable future parking will be restricted starting at 7 p.m.

There has been a significant uptick in the crowds gathering on those beaches to party well into the early morning hours. People drink, spark bonfires, ignore physical distancing, and leave piles of trash behind.

The hope is that by restricting parking, this behaviour can be curbed.

The city still intends on enforcing the bylaws through education. Tickets will be written as a last resort.