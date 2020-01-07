City to clear out homeless encampment in Rosedale Valley

Today, the city plans to clear out a homeless encampment in Rosedale Valley and homeless advocates are not happy about it.

They're calling it an attempt to make homelessness invisible while the city argues this is an issue of safety.

A city spokesperson says, as of yesterday afternoon, only one person was left in the encampment and that everyone else had either taken help or moved on.

Today, the plan is to clear out any items left behind.

The city says the encampments pose health and safety risks adding that crews were called there over the weekend to extinguish a fire. They say shelter beds have been set aside for the people being moved out.

Advocates argue the homeless have few options amid high housing costs and an overwhelmed shelter system.